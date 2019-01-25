Several spells of showers can be expected in Northern, North-central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambanthota district. Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in the Nuwara-Eliya, Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-central provinces during the morning.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Light showers may occur in the eastern sea areas and mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers can be expected at several places in Northern, North-central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambanthota district. Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in the Nuwara-Eliya, Rathnapura and Matara districts after 2.00p.m. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-central provinces during the morning.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 25-Jan-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 31 23 95 60 A few showers

Batticaloa 28 24 95 80 A few showers

Colombo 31 23 90 60 Mainly fair

Galle 29 22 90 75 Mainly fair

Jaffna 28 24 90 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 29 18 90 60 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 19 9 90 40 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 30 20 95 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 28 24 85 70 A few showers

Mannar 30 22 85 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m