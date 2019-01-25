January 25, 2019

    Showers or thundershowers

    Several spells of showers can be expected in Northern, North-central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambanthota district. Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in the Nuwara-Eliya, Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-central provinces during the morning.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Light showers may occur in the eastern sea areas and mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers can be expected at several places in Northern, North-central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambanthota district. Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in the Nuwara-Eliya, Rathnapura and Matara districts after 2.00p.m. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-central provinces during the morning.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    25-Jan-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   31           23           95           60           A few showers

    Batticaloa            28           24           95           80           A few showers

    Colombo              31           23           90           60           Mainly fair

    Galle      29           22           90           75           Mainly fair

    Jaffna    28           24           90           65           Mainly fair

    Kandy   29           18           90           60           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     19           9              90           40           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           30           20           95           50           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       28           24           85           70           A few showers

    Mannar                30           22           85           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

