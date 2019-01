Responding to the information provided by Kaluthara (South) Police, a team of lifesaving sailors attached to the Rapid Response Rescue and Relief unit of Sri Lanka Navy, rescued a person who was drowning near the North bridge of Kalu Ganga, yesterday evening (25 January).The rescued person was identified as 30 years old Thushara Dileepa of Dehiwala area and he was admitted to general hospital- Kalutara for medical treatment.