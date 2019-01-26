Four persons arrested loading sand without permit

Marine personnel attached to the Eastern Naval command in coordination with STF personnel of Sardhapura Police during a raid arrested 04 persons who were loading and transferring sand of Mahaweli River, without a valid permit. The raid was carried out in the general area of Kandalkadu yesterday (25th January).





Two (02) tipper trucks along with 06 cubes of sand were also taken into naval custody during the raid. The apprehended persons tipper trucks and sand were subsequently handed over to the Kinniya Police for onward investigation

Meanwhile, the Navy also nabbed 06 persons for transferring sand by illegal means in Dehiwatta area, Kanthale last morning (25th January).



Going by the directives of HE the President and Chairman Geological Survey and Mines Bureau, initiatives have been undertaken to prevent illegal sand excavation and related activities on the banks of Mahaweli River, in close coordination with the Navy. As such, under the able guidance of Commander of the Navy, a number of special operations have been launched to nip sand racketeering in the bud.