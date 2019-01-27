January 27, 2019

    Development - Provincial

    January 27, 2019
    Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and Southern provinces after 2.00 p.m. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Negombo to Matara via Colombo in the evening or night and mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Several spells of showers can be expected in, Uva and Eastern provinces and Polonnaruwa and Hambanthota districts. Showers or thundershowers can be expected at several places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    27-Jan-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   33           24           95           50           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            29           26           90           80           Mainly fair

    Colombo              31           25           95           65           Mainly fair

    Galle      29           25           90           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    30           24           95           75           Mainly fair

    Kandy   31           22           95           55           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     22           9              95           45           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           34           23           90           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       30           25           95           70           A few showers

    Mannar                30           25           95           70           Mainly fair

