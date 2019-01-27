Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and Southern provinces after 2.00 p.m. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Negombo to Matara via Colombo in the evening or night and mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Several spells of showers can be expected in, Uva and Eastern provinces and Polonnaruwa and Hambanthota districts. Showers or thundershowers can be expected at several places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 27-Jan-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 24 95 50 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 29 26 90 80 Mainly fair

Colombo 31 25 95 65 Mainly fair

Galle 29 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 30 24 95 75 Mainly fair

Kandy 31 22 95 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 22 9 95 45 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 34 23 90 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 30 25 95 70 A few showers

Mannar 30 25 95 70 Mainly fair