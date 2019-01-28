KKS Harbour To Handle General Cargo In Three Years

The Kankesanthurai area will undergo a major transformation with the Sri Lanka Ports Authority set to launch the Indian-funded Kankesanthurai harbour development project.Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Ports, Shipping and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayaka and other senior officials will visit Kankesanthurai early next month to kick-start the USD 45.27 million project.

Under the three-year development plan, the Kankesanthurai Harbour, currently operated by the Sri Lanka Navy, will be transformed into a port that can handle general cargo.“This will immensely help our import and export sectors, making a direct impact on the economy. It will also develop infrastructure in the area and generate a large number of direct and indirect employment opportunities,” Ports and Shipping and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayaka said.

“Under this plan, the harbour’s basin will be deepened to 9 metres allowing it to handle general cargo ships. The current breakwater will be completely replaced as part of the transformation. One existing pier will be completely rehabilitated and a new pier will also be constructed,” he added.The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) has already begun initial work relating to the plan on a 15-acre area within the KKS harbour premises. At the next stage, the work will expand to a 50-acre area, the Minister said.

The SLPA is currently in the process of appointing consultants for the initial planning process of the project. Following the assessments by consultants, a constructor will be selected through a transparent process and the constructions will begin.The Minister expressed confidence that the entire project would be completed before end 2020.