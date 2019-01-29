There is a possibility for strengthening of wind speed over the island (up to 50kmph) and over the surrounding sea areas (up to 60-70kmph) during tonight and tomorrow. Showers will occur at times over Eastern, Central and Uva provinces and Polonnaruwa district. Several spells of showers can be expected over Northern Province and Anuradhapura and Hambanthota districts. Fairly heavy falls of above 50mm can be expected in some places over the Central and Uva provinces.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

There is a possibility for strengthening of wind speed over the surrounding sea areas (up to 60-70kmph) during tonight and tomorrow.Light showers can be expected in the Eastern sea areas and mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 35-45 kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo, and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough to very rough as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankasanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa can be rough as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Light showers will occur in the Eastern, Uva and North-central provinces and showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.Mainly fair weather will prevail over elsewhere.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 29-Jan-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 22 90 60 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 30 23 90 75 A few showers

Colombo 31 24 90 70 Mainly fair

Galle 30 23 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 31 22 90 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 32 19 95 50 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 20 8 95 60 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 35 22 95 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 31 23 85 70 Mainly fair

Mannar 30 22 90 70 Mainly fair