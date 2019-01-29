January 29, 2019

    Strengthening of wind speed over the island

    There is a possibility for strengthening of wind speed over the island (up to 50kmph) and over the surrounding sea areas (up to 60-70kmph) during tonight and tomorrow. Showers will occur at times over Eastern, Central and Uva provinces and Polonnaruwa district. Several spells of showers can be expected over Northern Province and Anuradhapura and Hambanthota districts. Fairly heavy falls of above 50mm can be expected in some places over the Central and Uva provinces.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    There is a possibility for strengthening of wind speed over the surrounding sea areas (up to 60-70kmph) during tonight and tomorrow.Light showers can be expected in the Eastern sea areas and mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 35-45 kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo, and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough to very rough as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankasanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa can be rough as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Light showers will occur in the Eastern, Uva and North-central provinces and showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.Mainly fair weather will prevail over elsewhere.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    29-Jan-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           22           90           60           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            30           23           90           75           A few showers

    Colombo              31           24           90           70           Mainly fair

    Galle      30           23           90           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    31           22           90           65           Mainly fair

    Kandy   32           19           95           50           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     20           8              95           60           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           35           22           95           55           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       31           23           85           70           Mainly fair

    Mannar                30           22           90           70           Mainly fair

