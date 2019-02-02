China extends assistance to develop Dhamma Education in SL

Sri Lanka China Buddhist Friendship Association (SLCBFA) with the financial assistance from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Sri Lanka donated Public Address Systems, Chairs and Desk Top Computers with Printers to 20 needy Dhamma Schools in Sri Lanka, under the patronage of the Ven. Dr. Ittapane Dhammalankara Thero, Chief Priest of the Kotte Chapter of Siyam Maha Nikaya and Chancellor of the University of Sri Jayawardenapura on 19th January 2019, at the Lakshman Kadiragamar Centre for International Relations .

Mr. Sumathi Dharmawardena, Attorney-at-Law and President of the SLCBFA made the welcome speech and stated that SLCBFA with assistance of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Sri Lanka and Buddhist Association of China had installed three water purification systems in Gomaranakadawala in Trincomalee District, Rambewa in Anuradhapura District and Suriyawewa in Hambantota District to assist villagers to overcome chronic kidney disease. The fourth Project will be implemented at Galgamuwa in Kurunegala District.



Mr. Liu Dong mentioned that President Maithripala Sirisena has taken steps to declare the Buddhist sacred canon Tripitakaya as a national heritage, which is a very important step to Buddhists. The ceremony was attended by Mr. Liu Dong Head of Cultural Affairs, representing the Ambassador of China in Sri Lanka. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Liu Dong mentioned that Sri Lanka and China have maintained an excellent relationship and Buddhist friendship has developed from the time the famous Buddhist Monk Fa-Shien lived in Abhaygiriya Monastery 1600 yeas back. Further he complimented the Sri Lanka China Buddhist Friendship Association for taking steps to assist needy Dhamma Schools in Sri Lanka. Mr. Liu Dong mentioned that President Maithripala Sirisena has taken steps to declare the Buddhist sacred canon Tripitakaya as a national heritage, which is a very important step to Buddhists.

Dr. Praneeth Abhayasundera the Patron of SLCBFA addressing the gathering stated that recent excavations in Mannar have revealed Chinese coins which are of vital evidence to the historical relationship that existed between China and Sri Lanka in Buddhist, political, economic and cultural relations over 1600 years. The Ven. Dr. Ittapane Dhammalankara Thero, Chief Priest of the Kotte Chapter of Siyam Maha Nikaya delivering the Anushasanawa said, China has been a great friend in the past, in the present and would be in the future. The Thera praised the project to uplift Dhamma education in Sri Lanka started by SLCBFA as a very meritorious deed to develop future generation of Sri Lanka. Further he requested the Embassy of China in Sri Lanka to assist such projects in the future.

Members of dhamma schools from Ampara, Welioya, Morawaka, Galle, Hambantota, Matale, Balangoda and Ratnapura donated essential items. A financial donation was made to construct a Dhamma School in Kalukanodayawe.