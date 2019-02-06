Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere except Northern province particularly after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambanthota via Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur in most provinces of the island except Northern Province. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Tomorrow: Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota district.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere except Northern province particularly after 2.00 p.m.Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 7-Feb-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 24 95 75 Several spells of showers

Batticaloa 28 25 95 85 Several spells of showers

Colombo 32 25 90 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 30 24 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 30 22 95 70 Mainly fair

Kandy 29 21 90 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 19 13 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 33 24 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 28 24 90 75 Several spells of showers

Mannar 30 25 85 75 Mainly fair