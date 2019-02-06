February 06, 2019

    Development - Provincial

    Thundershowers will occur at several places

    February 06, 2019
    Thundershowers will occur at several places

    Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere except Northern province particularly after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambanthota via Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur in most provinces of the island except Northern Province. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Tomorrow: Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota district.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere except Northern province particularly after 2.00 p.m.Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    7-Feb-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   30           24           95           75           Several spells of showers

    Batticaloa            28           25           95           85           Several spells of showers

    Colombo              32           25           90           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle      30           24           95           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    30           22           95           70           Mainly fair

    Kandy   29           21           90           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     19           13           95           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           33           24           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       28           24           90           75           Several spells of showers

    Mannar                30           25           85           75           Mainly fair

