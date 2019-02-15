PM instructs to expedite development of Jaffna

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the United National Front-led government will focus special attention on the development of Jaffna, capital city of Northern Province.Participating in the opening ceremony of the new Divisional Secretariat office at Kopai-Jaffna today (14), the Prime Minister emphasized that all development work will be carried out with the full agreement of the parliamentarians representing the electorate.

The new Divisional Secretariat at Kopai in Jaffna was built at a cost of Rs. 40 million rupees. Six newly constructed Divisional Secretariats have already been opened in the Jaffna District and six more are under construction.Expressing his views at the Jaffna District Review meeting held under the patronage of Prime Minister today at the Jaffna District Secretariat, the Premier said his prime intention was to upgrade people's standard of living and provide a better future to the people of the Northern and Eastern Provinces battered by the war by accelerating the development activities.

Meanwhile, joining an inspection tour of the Palaly airport in Jaffna today, the Prime Minister said the project to develop the Palaly airport should be implemented without delay.He pointed out the importance of all institutions working together in implementing the project to develop the airport as a regional airport at a cost of Rs. 2 billion.

Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Arjuna Ranatunga was also present at the occasion.The cabinet of Ministers has also approved a proposal to develop the Kankasanthurai Harbor as a commercial port to promote the commercial potential of the North.