February 15, 2019

    Enhancement of showers during next two days

    A slight enhancement of showery condition is expected during next two days (16th and 17th February).Showers or thunder showers will occur at times in the Eastern, North-central, Northern and Uva provinces and in Matale district. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00p.m.Severe lightning activities are also possible in Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces.Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and in Kurunagala, Galle and Matara districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Mullaitivu via Potuvil and Trincomalee. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Hambantota can be fairly rough as the wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu district.Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    15-Feb-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   31           23           95           65           Several spells of showers

    Batticaloa            29           27           85           75           Several spells of showers

    Colombo              34           25           85           50           Mainly fair

    Galle      30           25           85           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    30           25           85           65           Mainly fair

    Kandy   29           21           90           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     18           13           95           75           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           34           23           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       30           26           90           70           Several spells of showers

    Mannar                30           26           85           65           Mainly fair

