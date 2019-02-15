Enhancement of showers during next two days

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND
Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Mullaitivu via Potuvil and Trincomalee. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Hambantota can be fairly rough as the wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times.
WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu district.Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 15-Feb-2019
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 31 23 95 65 Several spells of showers
Batticaloa 29 27 85 75 Several spells of showers
Colombo 34 25 85 50 Mainly fair
Galle 30 25 85 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m
Jaffna 30 25 85 65 Mainly fair
Kandy 29 21 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
Nuwara-Eliya 18 13 95 75 Mainly fair
Ratnapura 34 23 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m
Trincomalee 30 26 90 70 Several spells of showers
Mannar 30 26 85 65 Mainly fair