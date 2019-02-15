Enhancement of showers during next two days

A slight enhancement of showery condition is expected during next two days (16th and 17th February).Showers or thunder showers will occur at times in the Eastern, North-central, Northern and Uva provinces and in Matale district. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00p.m.Severe lightning activities are also possible in Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces.Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and in Kurunagala, Galle and Matara districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Mullaitivu via Potuvil and Trincomalee. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Hambantota can be fairly rough as the wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu district.Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 15-Feb-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 31 23 95 65 Several spells of showers

Batticaloa 29 27 85 75 Several spells of showers

Colombo 34 25 85 50 Mainly fair

Galle 30 25 85 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 30 25 85 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 29 21 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 18 13 95 75 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 34 23 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 30 26 90 70 Several spells of showers

Mannar 30 26 85 65 Mainly fair