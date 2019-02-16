February 16, 2019

    Evening thunder showers is high over the island

     The possibility for evening thunder showers is high over the island on today and tomorrow (16th and 17th February).Showers or thunder showers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m.Showers can be occur in the Eastern province and Polonnaruwa district in the morning too.Severe lightning activities are also possible in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva provinces and in Kurunagala, Galle and Matara districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Mullaitivu via Potuvil and Trincomalee. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambanthota via Galle in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Hambantota.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    A slight enhancement of showery condition is expected during next two days (16th and 17th February).Showers or thunder showers will occur at times in the Eastern, North-central, Northern and Uva provinces and in Matale district.Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00p.m.Severe lightning activities are also possible in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces.Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva provinces and in Kurunagala, Galle and Matara districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    16-Feb-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   30           24           95           70           Showers at times

    Batticaloa            30           25           95           75           Showers at times

    Colombo              33           25           90           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle      31           25           90           80           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    31           24           95           75           Several spells of light showers

    Kandy   31           20           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     19           11           95           90           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           34           24           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       30           26           90           80           Several spells of light showers

    Mannar                31           26           85           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    'So Sri Lanka' wins the 'Best Decorated International Pavilion'
