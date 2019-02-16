The possibility for evening thunder showers is high over the island on today and tomorrow (16th and 17th February).Showers or thunder showers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m.Showers can be occur in the Eastern province and Polonnaruwa district in the morning too.Severe lightning activities are also possible in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva provinces and in Kurunagala, Galle and Matara districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Mullaitivu via Potuvil and Trincomalee. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambanthota via Galle in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Hambantota.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

A slight enhancement of showery condition is expected during next two days (16th and 17th February).Showers or thunder showers will occur at times in the Eastern, North-central, Northern and Uva provinces and in Matale district.Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00p.m.Severe lightning activities are also possible in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces.Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva provinces and in Kurunagala, Galle and Matara districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 16-Feb-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 24 95 70 Showers at times

Batticaloa 30 25 95 75 Showers at times

Colombo 33 25 90 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 31 25 90 80 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 31 24 95 75 Several spells of light showers

Kandy 31 20 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 19 11 95 90 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 34 24 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 30 26 90 80 Several spells of light showers

Mannar 31 26 85 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m