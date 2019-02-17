February 17, 2019

    Development - Provincial

    Possibility for evening thundershowers

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea area from Colombo to Hambanthota via Galle, particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly or variable and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 18th FEBRUARY 2019

    The possibility for evening thundershowers is still high over the southern half of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m.Severe lightning activities are also possible in Sabaragamuwa, Southern provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya and Monaragala districts. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    The possibility for evening thunder showers is high over the island on today and tomorrow (16th and 17th February).Showers or thunder showers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Showers can be occur in the Eastern province and Polonnaruwa district in the morning too.Severe lightning activities are also possible in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Central, North-western and Southern provinces. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces and in Kurunegala district.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    17-Feb-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           24           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            30           25           95           80           Showers or thundershowers

    Colombo              31           25           90           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle      31           24           95           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    31           23           95           70           Several spells of light showers

    Kandy   32           21           95           55           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     21           11           95           80           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           34           23           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       30           25           90           80           Showers or thundershowers

    Mannar                30           24           90           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

