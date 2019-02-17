Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea area from Colombo to Hambanthota via Galle, particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly or variable and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR 18th FEBRUARY 2019

The possibility for evening thundershowers is still high over the southern half of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m.Severe lightning activities are also possible in Sabaragamuwa, Southern provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya and Monaragala districts. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

The possibility for evening thunder showers is high over the island on today and tomorrow (16th and 17th February).Showers or thunder showers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Showers can be occur in the Eastern province and Polonnaruwa district in the morning too.Severe lightning activities are also possible in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Central, North-western and Southern provinces. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces and in Kurunegala district.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 17-Feb-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 30 25 95 80 Showers or thundershowers

Colombo 31 25 90 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 31 24 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 31 23 95 70 Several spells of light showers

Kandy 32 21 95 55 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 21 11 95 80 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 34 23 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 30 25 90 80 Showers or thundershowers

Mannar 30 24 90 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m