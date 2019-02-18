MS Queen Mary arrives in Colombo

Luxury cruise ship ‘MS Queen Mary 2’ marked its maiden voyage to Colombo. Measuring 1132 feet long, MS Queen Mary 2 is one of the largest cruise ship to arrive at Colombo’s shores. The luxury cruise ship arrived at Colombo East Terminal carrying more than 3,800 passengers and crew and was welcomed by officials from the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau.

The mega ship’s arrival also marked the first cruise ship to be welcomed to the Colombo Port for this year and follows on a series of developments by Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) and its partners to grow the cruise tourism sector in Sri Lanka and encourage more cruise liners to place Colombo on their itineraries. 47 passenger cruises arrived in Sri Lanka in 2018, while from January 2019 up to now, 12 passenger cruises have called to port. Sri Lanka, as a destination enriched with four natural harbors, has become a significant landmark for luxury passenger cruises to stop by.

The ship which arrived from Mormugao (Goa) India was facilitated by Sri Lankan shipping line, Shipping Agency Services while Abercrombie Travel Agency which provided the ground handling ensured that the passengers were able to complete the necessary procedures swiftly and seamlessly.

SLTPB hosted an information desk onboard the ship which greatly assisted the passengers in providing information of places they can visit and see during their tour. Some of the tourist attractions the passengers chose to see includes Pinnawala elephant orphanage, Bentota, Hikkaduwa, Negombo, Tea plantations, Temple of the tooth and Colombo city round for shopping.