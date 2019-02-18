Fair weather prevails over the island

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the island. However, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Ratnapura, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area from Galle to Hambanthota via Matara particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly or variable and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

The possibility for evening thundershowers is still high over the southern half of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. severe lightning activities are also possible in Sabaragamuwa, Southern provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya and Monaragala districts.Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 18-Feb-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 23 90 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 32 24 90 75 Mainly fair

Colombo 31 24 90 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 31 24 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 31 26 90 70 Mainly fair

Kandy 32 21 95 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 21 12 95 80 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 34 21 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 31 24 95 70 Mainly fair

Mannar 32 25 90 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m