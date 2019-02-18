February 18, 2019

    Fair weather prevails over the island

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over the island. However, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Ratnapura, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area from Galle to Hambanthota via Matara particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly or variable and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    The possibility for evening thundershowers is still high over the southern half of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. severe lightning activities are also possible in Sabaragamuwa, Southern provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya and Monaragala districts.Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    18-Feb-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   33           23           90           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            32           24           90           75           Mainly fair

    Colombo              31           24           90           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle      31           24           90           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    31           26           90           70           Mainly fair

    Kandy   32           21           95           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     21           12           95           80           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           34           21           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       31           24           95           70           Mainly fair

    Mannar                32           25           90           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

                                                     

