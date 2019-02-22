Winds and fair weather

February 22, 2019

    February 22, 2019
    Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times across Northern, Southern and North-western provinces and Monaragala, Anuradhapura and Matale districts. Mainly fair weather will prevail over most part of the island. However, there is a possibility for isolated showers or thundershowers after 2.00pm in the Western province and Kegalle district.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the sea area off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times across the island particularly in Northern, North-central, Uva and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district. Except for a few showers in the Eastern province, mainly fair weather will prevail over most part of the island.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    22-Feb-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           22           90           55           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            30           27           80           70           Mainly fair

    Colombo              32           23           80           55           Mainly fair

    Galle      32           24           80           55           Mainly fair

    Jaffna    31           21           95           60           Mainly fair

    Kandy   31           15           90           50           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     19           11           90           50           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           35           20           95           50           Mainly fair

    Trincomalee       30           26           80           65           Mainly fair

    Mannar                32           25           80           50           Mainly fair

