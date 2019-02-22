Winds and fair weather

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times across Northern, Southern and North-western provinces and Monaragala, Anuradhapura and Matale districts. Mainly fair weather will prevail over most part of the island. However, there is a possibility for isolated showers or thundershowers after 2.00pm in the Western province and Kegalle district.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the sea area off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times across the island particularly in Northern, North-central, Uva and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district. Except for a few showers in the Eastern province, mainly fair weather will prevail over most part of the island.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 22-Feb-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 22 90 55 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 30 27 80 70 Mainly fair

Colombo 32 23 80 55 Mainly fair

Galle 32 24 80 55 Mainly fair

Jaffna 31 21 95 60 Mainly fair

Kandy 31 15 90 50 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 19 11 90 50 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 35 20 95 50 Mainly fair

Trincomalee 30 26 80 65 Mainly fair

Mannar 32 25 80 50 Mainly fair