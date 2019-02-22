Navy assists to identify sand mining in Trincomalee

Sri Lanka Navy is assisting the Geological Survey and Mining Bureau (GSMB) to identify the sand mining areas of the Mahaweli River in Trincomalee.After issuing a temporary order of prohibition for sand mining around the Mahaweli river from 15 to 28 of February, the Geological Survey and Mining Bureau has planned to carry out a field survey in order to assess the sand mining process in Trincomalee district from 21st to 23rd February and they have obtained the assistance of Sri Lanka Navy for this mission.
Accordingly, large number of places used for sand mining were inspected during the field survey conducted yesterday (20 February) and suitable places for sand mining were identified and already issued licenses were also examined.Officials from the Department of Wildlife Conservation, Sri Lanka Geological Survey and Mining Bureau, Central Environmental Authority, District Secretary�s Office and Sri Lanka Police joined in the operation.