Air Force to celebrate 68th anniversary

The Sri Lanka Air Force has planned to celebrate its 68th anniversary next month (March) with a series of events including the Air Force Day Exposition and Air Tattoo - 2019. The "Air Force Day" falls on 02nd March.According to Air Force media, the Exposition and Air Tattoo will be held at SLAF Base Hingurakgoda. The "Guwan Hamuda Papedi Sawariya-2019" (bicycle race) will also be held for the 20th consecutive year.

This year the Air Force Day will see the No 7 Helicopter Squadron and the No 8 Light Transport Squadron of the SLAF being bestowed with the President's Colour in recognition of their outstanding service to the nation during, at a ceremony scheduled to be held at Hingurakgoda.

The Air Tattoo will be held from 02 to 6th (March) and will have displays and shows including fly past, aerobatic display, parachute display and etc. The general public can attend the Air Tattoo free of charge on all five days. Except on the inaugural day, the Tattoo will be open from 2.00 pm onwards. The inaugural day's proceedings will commence on 10.00 am. It will conclude at mid-night on all days.

The three-day day "Guwan Hamuda Papedi Sawariya-2019 will commence on the 01st from the Air Force Headquarters in Colombo and end in Polonnaruwa covering a distance of 414 Km passing through Kandy, Anuradhapura and Habarana.