Fair weather with rough sea

February 23, 2019

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island. However, there is a slight possibility for isolated showers or thundershowers after 2.00pm in the Western province and in Kegalle and Galle districts.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times across Northern, Southern and North-western provinces and Monaragala, Anuradhapura and Matale districts. Mainly fair weather will prevail over most part of the island. However, there is a possibility for isolated showers or thundershowers after 2.00pm in the Western province and Kegalle district.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    23-Feb-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           21           85           55           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            29           24           85           70           Mainly fair

    Colombo              33           24           75           50           Mainly fair

    Galle      32           23           80           50           Mainly fair

    Jaffna    30           24           85           50           Mainly fair

    Kandy   29           20           85           50           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     19           9              95           50           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           34           22           95           45           Mainly fair

    Trincomalee       30           25           75           60           Mainly fair

    Mannar                32           25           75           55           Mainly fair

