Fair weather with rough sea

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island. However, there is a slight possibility for isolated showers or thundershowers after 2.00pm in the Western province and in Kegalle and Galle districts.
WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND
Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.
WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times across Northern, Southern and North-western provinces and Monaragala, Anuradhapura and Matale districts. Mainly fair weather will prevail over most part of the island. However, there is a possibility for isolated showers or thundershowers after 2.00pm in the Western province and Kegalle district.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 23-Feb-2019
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 32 21 85 55 Mainly fair
Batticaloa 29 24 85 70 Mainly fair
Colombo 33 24 75 50 Mainly fair
Galle 32 23 80 50 Mainly fair
Jaffna 30 24 85 50 Mainly fair
Kandy 29 20 85 50 Mainly fair
Nuwara-Eliya 19 9 95 50 Mainly fair
Ratnapura 34 22 95 45 Mainly fair
Trincomalee 30 25 75 60 Mainly fair
Mannar 32 25 75 55 Mainly fair