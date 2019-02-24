Possibility for evening thunder showers from tomorrow

The possibility for evening thunder showers is high over the southern part of the island during next few days (from tomorrow).Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and North-western provinces after 2.00p.m. Several spells of light showers may occur in Batticaloa and Ampara districts. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 24-Feb-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 23 90 50 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 29 23 90 70 Mainly fair

Colombo 34 23 75 40 Mainly fair

Galle 31 24 85 70 Mainly fair

Jaffna 31 21 95 60 Mainly fair

Kandy 31 17 90 50 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 21 8 70 30 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 34 22 95 60 Mainly fair

Trincomalee 30 25 80 60 Mainly fair

Mannar 32 24 85 50 Mainly fair