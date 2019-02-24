February 24, 2019

    Development - Provincial

    Possibility for evening thunder showers from tomorrow

    The possibility for evening thunder showers is high over the southern part of the island during next few days (from tomorrow).Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and North-western provinces after 2.00p.m. Several spells of light showers may occur in Batticaloa and Ampara districts. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    24-Feb-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           23           90           50           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            29           23           90           70           Mainly fair

    Colombo              34           23           75           40           Mainly fair

    Galle      31           24           85           70           Mainly fair

    Jaffna    31           21           95           60           Mainly fair

    Kandy   31           17           90           50           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     21           8              70           30           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           34           22           95           60           Mainly fair

    Trincomalee       30           25           80           60           Mainly fair

    Mannar                32           24           85           50           Mainly fair

