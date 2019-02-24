Possibility for evening thunder showers from tomorrow

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND
Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph.
WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 24-Feb-2019
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 32 23 90 50 Mainly fair
Batticaloa 29 23 90 70 Mainly fair
Colombo 34 23 75 40 Mainly fair
Galle 31 24 85 70 Mainly fair
Jaffna 31 21 95 60 Mainly fair
Kandy 31 17 90 50 Mainly fair
Nuwara-Eliya 21 8 70 30 Mainly fair
Ratnapura 34 22 95 60 Mainly fair
Trincomalee 30 25 80 60 Mainly fair
Mannar 32 24 85 50 Mainly fair