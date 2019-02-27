On-arrival visas: Cabinet approval granted

The Cabinet is yesterday reported to have yesterday endorsed a proposal to extend the on-arrival visa facility for citizens of several foreign countries including Japan, Thailand, Singapore and the member-states of the European Union.Tourism Development Minister John Amaratunga submitted the cabinet paper to grant 6-month visas for stays in Sri Lanka on arrival in the country.

The Minister is said to have sought such an arrangement as a means of boosting tourist arrivals to the country and told the Daily Mirror that he had originally sought approval only for Thai nationals, but his cabinet colleagues including President Maithripala Sirisena wanted it extended to other countries as well.

He said it would be initially implemented for a trial period.“Depending on its success, we will decide whether to further extend this facility,” he said and added that his ministry had a projected target of three million tourist arrivals this year.