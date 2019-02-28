Cloudy skies and thundershowers

Cloudy skies can be expected over southern part of the island.Several spells of showers will occur in the eastern province and Polonnaruwa district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Matara, Hambanthota, Kaluthara, Kurunegala and Anuradhapura districts after 2.00p.m.Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Matara and Hambanthota. Winds will be south-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee. Winds will be north-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-25 kmph other sea areas around the island.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur over most part of the island.

Tomorrow: Several spells of showers will occur in the eastern province and Polonnaruwa district.Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala and Anuradhapura districts after 2.00p.m. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and Galle and Matara districts.Light showers may occur in Southern and Western coastal areas in morning too. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 28-Feb-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 24 90 40 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 31 25 95 80 Several spells of showers

Colombo 32 26 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Galle 31 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 32 25 95 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 32 22 90 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 21 14 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 35 24 95 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 31 25 95 70 Several spells of light showers

Mannar 33 24 90 50 A few showers