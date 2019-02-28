February 28, 2019

    February 28, 2019
    Cloudy skies and thundershowers

    Cloudy skies can be expected over southern part of the island.Several spells of showers will occur in the eastern province and Polonnaruwa district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Matara, Hambanthota, Kaluthara, Kurunegala and Anuradhapura districts after 2.00p.m.Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Matara and Hambanthota. Winds will be south-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee. Winds will be north-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-25 kmph other sea areas around the island.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur over most part of the island.

    Tomorrow: Several spells of showers will occur in the eastern province and Polonnaruwa district.Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala and Anuradhapura districts after 2.00p.m. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and Galle and Matara districts.Light showers may occur in Southern and Western coastal areas in morning too. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    28-Feb-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           24           90           40           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            31           25           95           80           Several spells of showers

    Colombo              32           26           90           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Galle      31           25           90           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    32           25           95           65           Mainly fair

    Kandy   32           22           90           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     21           14           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           35           24           95           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       31           25           95           70           Several spells of light showers

    Mannar                33           24           90           50           A few showers

    « Heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places
