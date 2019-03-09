Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts after 2.00 p.m. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle, particularly in the evening or night. Mainly fair weather will prevail over other sea areas around the island. Winds will be variable in direction and wind speed will be 10-20 kmph in the sea area around the island.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Rathnapura, Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts after 2.00 p.m.Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 9-Mar-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 24 90 50 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 32 25 90 70 Mainly fair

Colombo 32 25 90 65 Mainly fair

Galle 31 26 90 75 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 34 26 90 60 Mainly fair

Kandy 33 20 95 50 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 24 11 85 45 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 34 22 95 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 34 25 90 60 Mainly fair

Mannar 32 25 90 65 Mainly fair