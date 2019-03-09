March 09, 2019

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts after 2.00 p.m. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle, particularly in the evening or night. Mainly fair weather will prevail over other sea areas around the island. Winds will be variable in direction and wind speed will be 10-20 kmph in the sea area around the island.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Rathnapura, Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts after 2.00 p.m.Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    9-Mar-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           24           90           50           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            32           25           90           70           Mainly fair

    Colombo              32           25           90           65           Mainly fair

    Galle      31           26           90           75           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    34           26           90           60           Mainly fair

    Kandy   33           20           95           50           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     24           11           85           45           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           34           22           95           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       34           25           90           60           Mainly fair

    Mannar                32           25           90           65           Mainly fair

