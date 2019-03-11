March 11, 2019

    Development - Provincial

    Light showers at a few places

    Light showers may occur in the coastal areas of Hambanthota, Ampara and Batticaloa districts and showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00pm.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increased up to 40 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and sea area off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over the island.However, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00pm. Misty conditions can be expected in Ratnapura district during the morning.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    11-Mar-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           24           90           40           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            31           25           95           70           Several spells of light showers

    Colombo              32           24           85           60           Mainly fair

    Galle      31           24           90           75           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    33           25           85           60           Mainly fair

    Kandy   32           21           95           50           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     23           9              90           30           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           34           23           95           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       35           24           95           60           Mainly fair

    Mannar                33           25           90           60           Mainly fair

