Light showers at a few places

Light showers may occur in the coastal areas of Hambanthota, Ampara and Batticaloa districts and showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00pm.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increased up to 40 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and sea area off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the island.However, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00pm. Misty conditions can be expected in Ratnapura district during the morning.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 11-Mar-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 24 90 40 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 31 25 95 70 Several spells of light showers

Colombo 32 24 85 60 Mainly fair

Galle 31 24 90 75 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 33 25 85 60 Mainly fair

Kandy 32 21 95 50 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 23 9 90 30 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 34 23 95 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 35 24 95 60 Mainly fair

Mannar 33 25 90 60 Mainly fair