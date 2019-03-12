March 12, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Development - Provincial

    Showers will occur in many districts.

    March 12, 2019
    Showers will occur in many districts.

    Several spells of showers will occur in Hambanthota, Ampara and Batticaloa districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts after 2.00p.m.Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Rathnapura, Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil. Showers or thundershowers may occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the evening or night.Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.Wind speed can be increased up to 40 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and sea area off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Several spells of showers may occur in Hambanthota, Ampara and Batticaloa districts. Light showers may occur in the Polonnaruwa district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a several places in Uva province and Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00pm.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    12-Mar-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           23           90           45           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            31           24           90           65           Several spells of light showers

    Colombo              32           25           90           60           Mainly fair

    Galle      31           24           90           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    33           23           80           55           Mainly fair

    Kandy   33           17           95           40           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     22           12           70           30           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           34           21           95           50           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       32           23           90           60           Mainly fair

    Mannar                33           28           90           50           Mainly fair

    « Light showers at a few places
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2