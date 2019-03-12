Showers will occur in many districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Hambanthota, Ampara and Batticaloa districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts after 2.00p.m.Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Rathnapura, Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil. Showers or thundershowers may occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the evening or night.Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.Wind speed can be increased up to 40 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and sea area off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Several spells of showers may occur in Hambanthota, Ampara and Batticaloa districts. Light showers may occur in the Polonnaruwa district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a several places in Uva province and Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00pm.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 12-Mar-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 23 90 45 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 31 24 90 65 Several spells of light showers

Colombo 32 25 90 60 Mainly fair

Galle 31 24 90 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 33 23 80 55 Mainly fair

Kandy 33 17 95 40 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 22 12 70 30 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 34 21 95 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 32 23 90 60 Mainly fair

Mannar 33 28 90 50 Mainly fair