Showers occurs most part of the island

The possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high, particularly in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Central, Uva and Southern provinces during today and tomorrow (17th and 18th March). Showers or thundershowers will occur most part of the island after 2.00p.m.Showers will occur in Eastern coastal areas in the morning too.Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in North-western province.Severe lightning activities are also possible in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Hambanthota and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly in direction in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Kankasanturai, Trincomalee and Hambantota. Wind speed will be 10-20 kmph in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and Matara to Hambantota.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

The possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high, particularly in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Central, Uva and Southern provinces during today and tomorrow (17th and 18th March). Tonight : Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Central, Southern, Uva and North-central provinces. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Severe lightning activities are also possible in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Tomorrow : Showers or thundershowers will occur most part of the island after 2.00p.m.Showers will occur in Eastern coastal areas in the morning too. Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in North-western province.Severe lightning activities are also possible in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 18-Mar-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 24 90 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 30 28 85 70 Showers or thundershowers

Colombo 32 25 90 55 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 31 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 33 23 80 55 Mainly fair

Kandy 34 21 90 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 23 12 85 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 34 23 95 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 32 26 85 65 A few showers

Mannar 34 25 85 55 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m