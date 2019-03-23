Showers occur at several places

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-Western provinces and Anuradhapura district after 2.00p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Southern provinces. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly to Easterly and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, North-western, Southern and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura and Mannar districts after 2.00p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces. Severe lightning activities are also possible in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 23-Mar-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 36 25 90 40 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 30 25 90 65 Mainly fair

Colombo 32 25 85 55 Mainly fair

Galle 32 25 90 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 34 24 95 50 Mainly fair

Kandy 32 21 95 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 20 10 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 33 22 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 32 25 90 60 Mainly fair

Mannar 34 25 90 55 Mainly fair