March 23, 2019

    Showers occur at several places

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-Western provinces and Anuradhapura district after 2.00p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Southern provinces. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly to Easterly and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, North-western, Southern and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura and Mannar districts after 2.00p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces. Severe lightning activities are also possible in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    23-Mar-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   36           25           90           40           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            30           25           90           65           Mainly fair

    Colombo              32           25           85           55           Mainly fair

    Galle      32           25           90           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    34           24           95           50           Mainly fair

    Kandy   32           21           95           50           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     20           10           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           33           22           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       32           25           90           60           Mainly fair

    Mannar                34           25           90           55           Mainly fair

