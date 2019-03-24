WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND
Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.Winds will be North-easterly to Easterly in direction and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.
WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-Western provinces.Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western provinces.
Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 24-Mar-2019
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 36 25 90 50 Mainly fair
Batticaloa 32 25 90 80 Mainly fair
Colombo 33 26 80 60 Mainly fair
Galle 32 26 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
Jaffna 33 24 95 65 Mainly fair
Kandy 34 21 95 50 Mainly fair
Nuwara-Eliya 23 10 95 60 Mainly fair
Ratnapura 35 23 95 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
Trincomalee 34 26 90 60 Mainly fair
Mannar 34 25 90 60 Mainly