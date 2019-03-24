Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island. A slight possibility for Ground frost in the Nuwara-Eliya district during the early hours of the morning in next few days (25th and 26th March).Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.Winds will be North-easterly to Easterly in direction and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-Western provinces.Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western provinces.

Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 24-Mar-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 36 25 90 50 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 32 25 90 80 Mainly fair

Colombo 33 26 80 60 Mainly fair

Galle 32 26 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 33 24 95 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 34 21 95 50 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 23 10 95 60 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 35 23 95 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 34 26 90 60 Mainly fair

Mannar 34 25 90 60 Mainly