March 24, 2019

    Fair weather will prevail

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island. A slight possibility for Ground frost in the Nuwara-Eliya district during the early hours of the morning in next few days (25th and 26th March).Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.Winds will be North-easterly to Easterly in direction and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-Western provinces.Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western provinces.

    Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    24-Mar-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   36           25           90           50           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            32           25           90           80           Mainly fair

    Colombo              33           26           80           60           Mainly fair

    Galle      32           26           90           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    33           24           95           65           Mainly fair

    Kandy   34           21           95           50           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     23           10           95           60           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           35           23           95           55           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       34           26           90           60           Mainly fair

    Mannar                34           25           90           60           Mainly

