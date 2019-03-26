Mainly fair weather prevail over the island

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.Winds will be North-easterly to Easterly and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph.Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Balapitiya to Hambanthota via Galle.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 26-Mar-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 36 25 90 40 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 31 25 85 65 Mainly fair

Colombo 33 25 90 60 Mainly fair

Galle 31 25 90 65 Mainly fair

Jaffna 34 24 80 55 Mainly fair

Kandy 32 18 90 40 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 22 8 80 40 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 35 22 95 45 Mainly fair

Trincomalee 32 24 90 60 Mainly fair

Mannar 33 25 90 55 Mainly fair