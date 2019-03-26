March 26, 2019

    Mainly fair weather prevail over the island

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.Winds will be North-easterly to Easterly and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph.Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Balapitiya to Hambanthota via Galle.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    26-Mar-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   36           25           90           40           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            31           25           85           65           Mainly fair

    Colombo              33           25           90           60           Mainly fair

    Galle      31           25           90           65           Mainly fair

    Jaffna    34           24           80           55           Mainly fair

    Kandy   32           18           90           40           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     22           8              80           40           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           35           22           95           45           Mainly fair

    Trincomalee       32           24           90           60           Mainly fair

    Mannar                33           25           90           55           Mainly fair

