Mainly fair weather prevail over the island

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND
Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.Winds will be North-easterly to Easterly and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph.Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Balapitiya to Hambanthota via Galle.
WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 26-Mar-2019
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 36 25 90 40 Mainly fair
Batticaloa 31 25 85 65 Mainly fair
Colombo 33 25 90 60 Mainly fair
Galle 31 25 90 65 Mainly fair
Jaffna 34 24 80 55 Mainly fair
Kandy 32 18 90 40 Mainly fair
Nuwara-Eliya 22 8 80 40 Mainly fair
Ratnapura 35 22 95 45 Mainly fair
Trincomalee 32 24 90 60 Mainly fair
Mannar 33 25 90 55 Mainly fair