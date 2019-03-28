Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island. A slight possibility for Ground frost in the Nuwara-Eliya district during the early hours in the morning. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be 15-30 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Galle via Puttalam and Colombo. Winds will be South-easterly and speed will be 10-20 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island. A slight possibility for Ground frost in the Nuwara-Eliya district during the early hours in the morning. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 28-Mar-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 24 90 40 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 32 23 95 65 Mainly fair

Colombo 32 25 85 50 Mainly fair

Galle 33 25 80 50 Mainly fair

Jaffna 35 22 95 35 Mainly fair

Kandy 33 19 90 40 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 23 6 90 35 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 35 22 90 45 Mainly fair

Trincomalee 34 23 90 50 Mainly fair

Mannar 34 24 85 40 Mainly fair