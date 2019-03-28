WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND
Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be 15-30 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Galle via Puttalam and Colombo. Winds will be South-easterly and speed will be 10-20 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.
WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island. A slight possibility for Ground frost in the Nuwara-Eliya district during the early hours in the morning. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 28-Mar-2019
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 35 24 90 40 Mainly fair
Batticaloa 32 23 95 65 Mainly fair
Colombo 32 25 85 50 Mainly fair
Galle 33 25 80 50 Mainly fair
Jaffna 35 22 95 35 Mainly fair
Kandy 33 19 90 40 Mainly fair
Nuwara-Eliya 23 6 90 35 Mainly fair
Ratnapura 35 22 90 45 Mainly fair
Trincomalee 34 23 90 50 Mainly fair
Mannar 34 24 85 40 Mainly fair