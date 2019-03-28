March 28, 2019

    Mainly fair weather will prevail

    March 28, 2019
    Mainly fair weather will prevail

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island. A slight possibility for Ground frost in the Nuwara-Eliya district during the early hours in the morning. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be 15-30 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Galle via Puttalam and Colombo. Winds will be South-easterly and speed will be 10-20 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.   A slight possibility for Ground frost in the Nuwara-Eliya district during the early hours in the morning. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

        Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                         Date :    28-Mar-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           24           90           40           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            32           23           95           65           Mainly fair

    Colombo              32           25           85           50           Mainly fair

    Galle      33           25           80           50           Mainly fair

    Jaffna    35           22           95           35           Mainly fair

    Kandy   33           19           90           40           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     23           6              90           35           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           35           22           90           45           Mainly fair

    Trincomalee       34           23           90           50           Mainly fair

    Mannar                34           24           85           40           Mainly fair

