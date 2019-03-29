GCE O/L examination 2018 re-correction till April 12th

The Department of Examinations stated that candidates will be able to submit applications to request for re-correction for their GCE O/L examination paper till April 12th.According to the results released, 71.66% of the candidates who sat for the 2018 GCE O/L Examination have qualified for the GCE Advanced Level. 64.11 % passed the mathematics exam. 9413 students obtained grades for all 9 subjects.

Meanwhile, the Examinations Department also issued the list of top candidates who achieved the highest performance in the island.Accordingly, Nilakna Disiwari Warusavithana from Visaka Balika Vidyalaya obtained the 1st place.

Savithi Hansadi (also of Visaka Balika), Sanjani Dileka Kumari of Rathnawali Balika Maha Vidyalaya Gampaha, and Mindi Rebeka of Sujatha Vidyalaya Matara were tied for 2nd place. Kegalle St Joseph’s Balika Vidyala’s Harshila Lihini took the 5th place in the island.

The Department of Examinations notes that there were 656,641 applicants who sat for the Ordinary level examinations last year.However, the results of students guilty of committing examination fraud were not released.