Fair weather prevail

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.However there is a slight possibility for Showers or thundershowers at a few places in Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. However, few showers or thunder showers can be expected in the southeastern deep sea areas.Winds will be southerly to westerly and speed will be 15-30 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Galle via Kankasanthurai, Mannar, Puttalam and Colombo. Winds will be variable in direction and speed will be 10-20 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island. A slight possibility for Ground frost in the Nuwara-Eliya district during the early hours in the morning. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 29-Mar-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 25 90 40 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 31 25 90 65 Mainly fair

Colombo 33 25 90 55 Mainly fair

Galle 33 25 90 60 Mainly fair

Jaffna 34 23 90 50 Mainly fair

Kandy 34 22 90 35 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 24 7 90 35 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 36 22 95 50 Mainly fair

Trincomalee 33 23 90 55 Mainly fair

Mannar 34 24 90 50 Mainly fair