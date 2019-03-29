March 29, 2019

    Fair weather prevail

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.However there is a slight possibility for Showers or thundershowers at a few places in Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. However, few showers or thunder showers can be expected in the southeastern deep sea areas.Winds will be southerly to westerly and speed will be 15-30 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Galle via Kankasanthurai, Mannar, Puttalam and Colombo. Winds will be variable in direction and speed will be 10-20 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island. A slight possibility for Ground frost in the Nuwara-Eliya district during the early hours in the morning. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    29-Mar-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           25           90           40           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            31           25           90           65           Mainly fair

    Colombo              33           25           90           55           Mainly fair

    Galle      33           25           90           60           Mainly fair

    Jaffna    34           23           90           50           Mainly fair

    Kandy   34           22           90           35           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     24           7              90           35           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           36           22           95           50           Mainly fair

    Trincomalee       33           23           90           55           Mainly fair

    Mannar                34           24           90           50           Mainly fair

