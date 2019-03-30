March 30, 2019

    Mainly fair weather but slight possibility for Showers

    Mainly fair weather but slight possibility for Showers

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.However there is a slight possibility for Showers or thundershowers at a few places in Rathnapura, Badulla and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be south-westerly and the speed will be 10-20 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increased up to 25-35 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.However there is a slight possibility for Showers or thundershowers at a few places in Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

        Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                         Date :    30-Mar-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   37           25           90           30           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            31           23           90           65           Mainly fair

    Colombo              33           25           85           40           Mainly fair

    Galle      31           24           90           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    33           24           90           50           Mainly fair

    Kandy   34           18           90           70           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     23           11           80           40           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           35           22           95           50           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       32           23           90           55           Mainly fair

    Mannar                33           24           90           50           Mainly fair

