Mainly fair weather but slight possibility for Showers

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.However there is a slight possibility for Showers or thundershowers at a few places in Rathnapura, Badulla and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be south-westerly and the speed will be 10-20 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increased up to 25-35 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.However there is a slight possibility for Showers or thundershowers at a few places in Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 30-Mar-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 37 25 90 30 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 31 23 90 65 Mainly fair

Colombo 33 25 85 40 Mainly fair

Galle 31 24 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 33 24 90 50 Mainly fair

Kandy 34 18 90 70 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 23 11 80 40 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 35 22 95 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 32 23 90 55 Mainly fair

Mannar 33 24 90 50 Mainly fair