Mainly fair weather prevails over the island

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the islandHowever, Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Rathnapura and Monaragala districts after 2.00 p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be south-westerly and the speed will be 10-20 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increased up to 25-35 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers or thundershowers will be expected over the most parts of the island particularly in the evening or night.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Colombo, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts in the morning too.Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in the Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Southern and Central provinces.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 26-Sep-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 34 24 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 31 25 90 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 31 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers

Galle 28 24 95 80 Showers or thundershowers

Jaffna 32 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Kandy 29 21 95 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 20 14 95 80 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 31 23 95 75 Showers or thundershowers

Trincomalee 33 24 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Mannar 30 26 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m