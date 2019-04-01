April 01, 2019

    Mainly fair weather prevails over the island

    April 01, 2019
    Mainly fair weather prevails over the island

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the islandHowever, Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Rathnapura and Monaragala districts after 2.00 p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be south-westerly and the speed will be 10-20 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increased up to 25-35 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers will be expected over the most parts of the island particularly in the evening or night.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Colombo, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts in the morning too.Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in the Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Southern and Central provinces.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    26-Sep-2018

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   34           24           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            31           25           90           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              31           24           95           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Galle      28           24           95           80           Showers or thundershowers

    Jaffna    32           24           95           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Kandy   29           21           95           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     20           14           95           80           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           31           23           95           75           Showers or thundershowers

    Trincomalee       33           24           90           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                30           26           90           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

