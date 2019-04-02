WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND
Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be south-westerly and the speed will be 10-20 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increased up to 25-35 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Mannar.
WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.However, Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Rathnapura and Monaragala districts after 2.00 p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 2-Apr-2019
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 37 24 90 30 Mainly fair
Batticaloa 32 25 90 60 Mainly fair
Colombo 33 24 90 50 Mainly fair
Galle 31 24 90 70 Mainly fair
Jaffna 35 25 80 50 Mainly fair
Kandy 34 20 90 35 Mainly fair
Nuwara-Eliya 24 9 80 30 Mainly fair
Ratnapura 35 23 90 40 Mainly fair
Trincomalee 35 24 85 40 Mainly fair
Mannar 33 25 90 60 Mainly fair