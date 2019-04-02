April 02, 2019

    Mainly fair weather

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.However, Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in the Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be south-westerly and the speed will be 10-20 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increased up to 25-35 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Mannar.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.However, Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Rathnapura and Monaragala districts after 2.00 p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    2-Apr-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   37           24           90           30           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            32           25           90           60           Mainly fair

    Colombo              33           24           90           50           Mainly fair

    Galle      31           24           90           70           Mainly fair

    Jaffna    35           25           80           50           Mainly fair

    Kandy   34           20           90           35           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     24           9              80           30           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           35           23           90           40           Mainly fair

    Trincomalee       35           24           85           40           Mainly fair

    Mannar                33           25           90           60           Mainly fair

