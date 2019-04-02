Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.However, Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in the Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be south-westerly and the speed will be 10-20 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increased up to 25-35 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Mannar.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.However, Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Rathnapura and Monaragala districts after 2.00 p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 2-Apr-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 37 24 90 30 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 32 25 90 60 Mainly fair

Colombo 33 24 90 50 Mainly fair

Galle 31 24 90 70 Mainly fair

Jaffna 35 25 80 50 Mainly fair

Kandy 34 20 90 35 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 24 9 80 30 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 35 23 90 40 Mainly fair

Trincomalee 35 24 85 40 Mainly fair

Mannar 33 25 90 60 Mainly fair