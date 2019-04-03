Mainly fair weather with some showers

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Central provinces and in the Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.Winds will be South-westerly or variable and the speed will be 10-20 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 4-Apr-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 36 24 90 30 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 32 25 95 70 Mainly fair

Colombo 33 26 85 60 Mainly fair

Galle 32 25 90 75 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 34 26 90 55 Mainly fair

Kandy 34 19 95 45 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 24 8 95 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 36 23 95 45 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 34 25 95 60 Mainly fair

Mannar 33 25 85 55 Mainly fair