Showers occurs at a few places in the afternoon

April 04, 2019

    Development - Provincial

    April 04, 2019
     Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva, Central, Sabaragamuwa , Western provinces and in the Galle, Matara, Mannar and Vauniya  districts after 2.00 p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    EATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be South-easterly and the speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Central provinces and in the Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    4-Apr-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   36           24           90           30           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            32           25           95           70           Mainly fair

    Colombo              33           26           85           60           Mainly fair

    Galle      32           25           90           75           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    34           26           90           55           Mainly fair

    Kandy   34           19           95           45           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     24           8              95           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           36           23           95           45           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       34           25           95           60           Mainly fair

    Mannar                33           25           85           55           Mainly fair

