April 06, 2019

    Showers occurs at several places Featured

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and Western provinces after 2.00 p.m. It will spread into Ampara and Batticaloa districts afterwards.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the eastern sea areas in the evening or night. Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other sea areas around the island. Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction and the speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and Kaluthara district after 2.00 p.m. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (06th), are Ahungalla, Ganegoda, Kalubowitiyana, Ketawala, Walalgoda, Sooriyawewa and Galkaduwa about 12:12 noon.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    6-Apr-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   36           25           80           30           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            32           25           85           55           Mainly fair

    Colombo              33           26           80           50           Mainly fair

    Galle      32           25           85           55           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    35           24           90           55           Mainly fair

    Kandy   34           21           90           30           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     24           9              90           40           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           36           22           95           40           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       34           22           90           50           Mainly fair

    Mannar                32           26           80           55           A few showers

