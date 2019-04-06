Showers occurs at several places

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and Western provinces after 2.00 p.m. It will spread into Ampara and Batticaloa districts afterwards.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the eastern sea areas in the evening or night. Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other sea areas around the island. Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction and the speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and Kaluthara district after 2.00 p.m. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (06th), are Ahungalla, Ganegoda, Kalubowitiyana, Ketawala, Walalgoda, Sooriyawewa and Galkaduwa about 12:12 noon.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 6-Apr-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 36 25 80 30 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 32 25 85 55 Mainly fair

Colombo 33 26 80 50 Mainly fair

Galle 32 25 85 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 35 24 90 55 Mainly fair

Kandy 34 21 90 30 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 24 9 90 40 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 36 22 95 40 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 34 22 90 50 Mainly fair

Mannar 32 26 80 55 A few showers