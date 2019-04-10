April 10, 2019

    Development - Provincial

    Showers expected in several places after 2pm, hot weather in North

    April 10, 2019
    Showers expected in several places after 2pm, hot weather in North

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, North-western, North-central, Western and Eastern provinces after 2.00 p.m.Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts after 2.00 p.m.Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces and severe lightning activities are also possible in those provinces.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (10th), are Ottapanai, Kohombagaswewa, Palugaswewa, Daladagama, Maho, Talakiriyagama, Yakkure, Mahaulpota, Kilanguppalai and Punnaikuda about 12:11 noon.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at a several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota. Mainly fair weather will prevail over other sea areas around the island.Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction and the speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Southern and Eastern provinces and in Anuradhapura and Vavuniya districts after 2.00 p.m. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces and severe lightning activities are also possible in those provinces. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (10th), Ottapanai, Kohombagaswewa, Palugaswewa, Daladagama, Maho, Talakiriyagama, Yakkure, Mahaulpota, Kilanguppalai and Punnaikuda about 12:11 noon.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    10-Apr-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   36           26           90           45           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            34           26           90           60           A few showers

    Colombo              33           27           90           60           Mainly fair

    Galle      31           26           90           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    34           27           95           60           Mainly fair

    Kandy   33           22           95           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     22           12           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           36           24           95           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       35           25           90           50           A few showers

    Mannar                33           27           90           60           Mainly fair

