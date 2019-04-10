Showers expected in several places after 2pm, hot weather in North

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, North-western, North-central, Western and Eastern provinces after 2.00 p.m.Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts after 2.00 p.m.Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces and severe lightning activities are also possible in those provinces.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (10th), are Ottapanai, Kohombagaswewa, Palugaswewa, Daladagama, Maho, Talakiriyagama, Yakkure, Mahaulpota, Kilanguppalai and Punnaikuda about 12:11 noon.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota. Mainly fair weather will prevail over other sea areas around the island.Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction and the speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Southern and Eastern provinces and in Anuradhapura and Vavuniya districts after 2.00 p.m. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces and severe lightning activities are also possible in those provinces. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (10th), Ottapanai, Kohombagaswewa, Palugaswewa, Daladagama, Maho, Talakiriyagama, Yakkure, Mahaulpota, Kilanguppalai and Punnaikuda about 12:11 noon.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 10-Apr-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 36 26 90 45 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 34 26 90 60 A few showers

Colombo 33 27 90 60 Mainly fair

Galle 31 26 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 34 27 95 60 Mainly fair

Kandy 33 22 95 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 22 12 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 36 24 95 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 35 25 90 50 A few showers

Mannar 33 27 90 60 Mainly fair