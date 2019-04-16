MICE tourism market expected to reach US$ 285 million by 2025

Sri Lanka Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism market is expected to reach US$ 285 Million by 2025, according to a recently released report.According to an Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 - 2025 report released by the Wise Guy Consultants, Sri Lanka is emerging as the fastest growing MICE tourism market.

India, Maldives and China are the largest source market for Sri Lanka MICE Industry.The report, "Sri Lanka MICE Tourism Market: Current Trends, Opportunity, Growth Potential and Forecast to 2025" offers the most up�to�date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for Sri Lanka MICE tourism market.

The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to Sri Lanka MICE travelers arrival, revenue and main destination markets.The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the Sri Lanka MICE tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses country focused analysis to explore Sri Lanka MICE tourism market.