Thundershowers with severe lightning occur over the Island

Showers or thundershowers with severe lightning will occur over most provinces of the island after 2.00 p.m. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in North-central, North-western Eastern and provinces.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Galle and Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea area around the island.Heavy Showers or thundershowers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Galle and Hambantota.Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Matara via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island.Wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers with severe lightning over most parts of the island during next few days. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most provinces of the island after 2.00 p.m. Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western, North-central and North-western provinces.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 17-Apr-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 24 95 55 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 31 26 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 32 25 90 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 31 25 90 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 36 25 90 70 A few showers

Kandy 32 21 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 23 12 90 55 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 35 24 95 55 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 34 25 90 60 Mainly fair

Mannar 33 25 90 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m