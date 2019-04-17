April 17, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Development - Provincial

    Thundershowers with severe lightning occur over the Island Featured

    April 17, 2019
    Thundershowers with severe lightning occur over the Island

    Showers or thundershowers with severe lightning will occur over most provinces of the island after 2.00 p.m. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in North-central, North-western Eastern and provinces.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Galle and Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea area around the island.Heavy Showers or thundershowers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Galle and Hambantota.Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Matara via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island.Wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers with severe lightning over most parts of the island during next few days. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most provinces of the island after 2.00 p.m. Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western, North-central and North-western provinces.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    17-Apr-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           24           95           55           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            31           26           90           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              32           25           90           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle      31           25           90           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    36           25           90           70           A few showers

    Kandy   32           21           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     23           12           90           55           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           35           24           95           55           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       34           25           90           60           Mainly fair

    Mannar                33           25           90           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Last modified on Wednesday, 17 April 2019 11:59
    « Trains delayed on Kelani Valley line
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2