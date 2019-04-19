Prevailing showery condition with severe lightning activities continues

Prevailing showery condition with severe lightning activities will continue in next few days. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.Showers or thundershowers will occur in the most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in North-central province and Vavuniya and Mannar districts.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Galle and Hambantota. Heavy Showers or thundershowers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Matara via Colombo. Winds will be South-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Matara via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 10-20 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showery condition with severe lightning activities is expected to continue. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity during thundershowers.Showers or thundershowers will occur in the most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and in Anuradhapura, Mannar and Vavuniya districts. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere.