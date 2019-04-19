April 19, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Development - Provincial

    Prevailing showery condition with severe lightning activities continues

    April 19, 2019
    Prevailing showery condition with severe lightning activities continues

    Prevailing showery condition with severe lightning activities will continue in next few days. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.Showers or thundershowers will occur in the most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in North-central province and Vavuniya and Mannar districts.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Galle and Hambantota. Heavy Showers or thundershowers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Matara via Colombo. Winds will be South-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Matara via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 10-20 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showery condition with severe lightning activities is expected to continue. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity during thundershowers.Showers or thundershowers will occur in the most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and in Anuradhapura, Mannar and Vavuniya districts. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                            

    Date :

    19-Apr-2019

    City

    Temperature (0C)

    Relative Humidity (%)

    Weather

    Max

    Min

    Max

    Min

    Anuradhapura

    35

    24

    90

    50

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa

    33

    25

    90

    70

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo

    33

    24

    95

    65

    Showers or thundershowers

    Galle

    31

    25

    90

    70

    Showers or thundershowers

    Jaffna

    34

    26

    90

    60

    Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Kandy

    32

    20

    95

    60

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya

    23

    13

    95

    60

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura

    33

    22

    95

    65

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee

    35

    25

    90

    60

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Mannar

    33

    25

    90

    60

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m
    « Prevailing showers to enhance Conserving wetlands in Sri Lanka »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2