    Development - Provincial

    April 20, 2019
    Afternoon thundershowers still high over the island

    Possibility for afternoon thundershowers is still high over the island. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. Showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and Vavuniya and Mannar districts. Light showers may occur in the western and southern coastal areas in the morning.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Galle and Hambantota, particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Matara via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 10-20 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Prevailing showery condition with severe lightning activities will continue in the next few days. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in North-central province and Vavuniya and Mannar districts. Light showers may occur in the western and southern coastal areas in the morning.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    20-Apr-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           25           90           55           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            33           27           90           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              32           26           95           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Galle      31           26           90           75           Showers or thundershowers

    Jaffna    36           27           90           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Kandy   31           22           95           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     22           14           95           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           34           24           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       34           25           95           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                34           26           85           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

