Afternoon thundershowers still high over the island

Possibility for afternoon thundershowers is still high over the island. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. Showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and Vavuniya and Mannar districts. Light showers may occur in the western and southern coastal areas in the morning.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Galle and Hambantota, particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Matara via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 10-20 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Prevailing showery condition with severe lightning activities will continue in the next few days. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in North-central province and Vavuniya and Mannar districts. Light showers may occur in the western and southern coastal areas in the morning.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 20-Apr-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 25 90 55 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 33 27 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 32 26 95 70 Showers or thundershowers

Galle 31 26 90 75 Showers or thundershowers

Jaffna 36 27 90 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Kandy 31 22 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 22 14 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 34 24 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 34 25 95 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Mannar 34 26 85 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m