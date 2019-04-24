Low pressure and rough sea

A low pressure area is likely to develop over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka around 25th April 2019. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Ampara district. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

A low pressure area is likely to develop over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka around 25thApril 2019. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive further about advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Galle and Hambantota, particularly in the evening or night.Winds will be North-easterly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa and winds will be variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island.Wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island in the evening or night. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces.

Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces after 2.00 p.m. Showers or thundershowers will also occur at a few places in North-Central province after 2.00 p.m. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 24-Apr-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 25 90 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 33 28 85 65 Mainly fair

Colombo 33 25 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Galle 32 26 85 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 34 26 90 60 Mainly fair

Kandy 33 21 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 22 14 90 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 35 23 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 34 24 90 60 Mainly fair

Mannar 34 27 85 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m