April 24, 2019

    Low pressure and rough sea

    A low pressure area is likely to develop over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka around 25th April 2019. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Ampara district. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    A low pressure area is likely to develop over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka around 25thApril 2019. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive further about advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Galle and Hambantota, particularly in the evening or night.Winds will be North-easterly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa and winds will be variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island.Wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island in the evening or night. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces.

    Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces after 2.00 p.m. Showers or thundershowers will also occur at a few places in North-Central province after 2.00 p.m. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    24-Apr-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           25           90           50           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            33           28           85           65           Mainly fair

    Colombo              33           25           90           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Galle      32           26           85           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    34           26           90           60           Mainly fair

    Kandy   33           21           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     22           14           90           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           35           23           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       34           24           90           60           Mainly fair

    Mannar                34           27           85           55           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

