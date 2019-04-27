Don’t withdraw army from North: Former Northern Council Minister

Former Northern Provincial Council Minister Anandi Shashidharan has requested that the security provided to the North be strengthened and that the army should not be removed from there because of the prevailing situation.

She told the media that the Army and police security should be beefed up to ensure the people’s safety though she had earlier urged the government to withdraw the army from the North.

Ms. Shashidharan said the government should take the complete responsibility for the bomb attacks on Easter Sunday."Had the government acted on the intelligence reports they received, it could have averted a disaster of this magnitude," she said and added that all Sri Lankans should rise together as one nation against terrorism and the government should do its utmost to ensure the safety of all the citizens.

"Those who are from Islamic extremist groups and have links with international terror outfits should be arrested without delay," Ms. Shashidharan said.