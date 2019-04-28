April 28, 2019

    Cyclonic storm ‘FANI’ to intensify into a severe storm during next 12 hours Featured

    The cyclonic storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over southeast Bay of Bengal to the east of Sri Lanka was located near latitude 6.9N, Longitude 87.9E at 02.30 a.m. of 28th April 2019, about 670 km east of Potuvil. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours. The system is very likely to move northwestwards off the east coast till 30th April and thereafter recurve northeastwards gradually.  Cloudy skies can be expected over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western and Central provinces. Heavy falls about 100mm can be expected at some places in the Southern, Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    The cyclonic storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over southeast Bay of Bengal to the east of Sri Lanka was located near latitude 6.9N, Longitude 87.9E at 02.30 a.m. of 28th April 2019, about 670 km east of Potuvil. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours. The system is very likely to move northwestwards off the east coast till 30th April and thereafter recurve northeastwards gradually. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Fairly heavy showers or thundershowers can occur at several places in the southern sea areas. Winds will be South-westerly to Westerly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph. (The wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times after the system develops into a severe cyclonic storm). Wind speed will be (70-80) kmph over the deep sea areas to the east and southeast of Sri Lanka and can be very rough to high at times as the wind speed can increase up to 90 kmph at times. (Wind speed can increase up to 100 kmph in the sea areas within (200-300) km from the center of the system) The fishermen are advised not to venture into deep Bay of Bengal sea areas to the east and southeast of Sri Lanka until further notice.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    The deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka developed into a cyclonic storm named ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) and was located near latitude 5.2N, Longitude 88.5E at 11.30 a.m. of 27th April 2019, about 760 km Southeast of Potuvil. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. The system is very likely to move northwestwards off east coast of Sri Lanka and reach north Tamilnadu coast (India) on 30th April 2019 evening. Cloudy skies can be expected over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western and Central provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    28-Apr-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   33           25           95           60           Showers or thundershowers

    Batticaloa            32           27           90           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              31           26           90           65           Showers or thundershowers

    Galle      31           27           90           75           Showers or thundershowers

    Jaffna    34           27           85           60           A few showers

    Kandy   31           22           95           65           Showers or thundershowers

    Nuwara-Eliya     23           13           95           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Ratnapura           32           24           95           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Trincomalee       34           26           85           60           A few showers

    Mannar                33           27           85           60           A few showers

