Cyclonic storm ‘FANI’ to intensify into a severe storm during next 12 hours

The cyclonic storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over southeast Bay of Bengal to the east of Sri Lanka was located near latitude 6.9N, Longitude 87.9E at 02.30 a.m. of 28th April 2019, about 670 km east of Potuvil. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours. The system is very likely to move northwestwards off the east coast till 30th April and thereafter recurve northeastwards gradually. Cloudy skies can be expected over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western and Central provinces. Heavy falls about 100mm can be expected at some places in the Southern, Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

The cyclonic storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over southeast Bay of Bengal to the east of Sri Lanka was located near latitude 6.9N, Longitude 87.9E at 02.30 a.m. of 28th April 2019, about 670 km east of Potuvil. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours. The system is very likely to move northwestwards off the east coast till 30th April and thereafter recurve northeastwards gradually. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Fairly heavy showers or thundershowers can occur at several places in the southern sea areas. Winds will be South-westerly to Westerly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph. (The wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times after the system develops into a severe cyclonic storm). Wind speed will be (70-80) kmph over the deep sea areas to the east and southeast of Sri Lanka and can be very rough to high at times as the wind speed can increase up to 90 kmph at times. (Wind speed can increase up to 100 kmph in the sea areas within (200-300) km from the center of the system) The fishermen are advised not to venture into deep Bay of Bengal sea areas to the east and southeast of Sri Lanka until further notice.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

The deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka developed into a cyclonic storm named ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) and was located near latitude 5.2N, Longitude 88.5E at 11.30 a.m. of 27th April 2019, about 760 km Southeast of Potuvil. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. The system is very likely to move northwestwards off east coast of Sri Lanka and reach north Tamilnadu coast (India) on 30th April 2019 evening. Cloudy skies can be expected over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western and Central provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 28-Apr-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 25 95 60 Showers or thundershowers

Batticaloa 32 27 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 31 26 90 65 Showers or thundershowers

Galle 31 27 90 75 Showers or thundershowers

Jaffna 34 27 85 60 A few showers

Kandy 31 22 95 65 Showers or thundershowers

Nuwara-Eliya 23 13 95 70 Showers or thundershowers

Ratnapura 32 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers

Trincomalee 34 26 85 60 A few showers

Mannar 33 27 85 60 A few showers