May 01, 2019

    Development - Provincial

    Cloudy skies, Strong winds and showery conditions to continue

    The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over West-central and Southwest Bay of Bengal to the Northeast of Sri Lanka, was located near latitude 13.9N, Longitude 84.0E at 05.30 a.m. of 01st May 2019, about 670 km northeast of Trincomalee. It is likely to move north-northeastwards while moving away from the island towards the Odisha coast of India. Cloudy skies, Strong winds and showery conditions are expected to continue over the island and surrounding sea areas. Strong winds up to 60 kmph can be expected over the island, particularly in Central hilly areas, Northern, North central, Uva and Southern provinces and in Puttalam, Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western, Uva and North-western provinces.  Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in the above provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS

    The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over West-central and Southwest Bay of Bengal to the Northeast of Sri Lanka, was located near latitude 13.9N, Longitude 84.0E at 05.30 a.m. of 01st May 2019, about 670 km northeast of Trincomalee. It is likely to move northwestwards till 01st May noon and thereafter re-curve north-northeastwards towards Odisha Coast, India while moving away from the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in sea areas around the island and heavy showers are likely at some places. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 35-45 kmph and it can increase up to 60 kmph at times over the sea areas around the island Wind speed will be 70-80 kmph over the deep sea areas from Mannar to Hambantota via Kankasanturai and Batticaloa. Seas can be very rough to high at times in the sea area from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai as the wind speed can increase up to 100 kmph at times. Wind speed can increase up to 150-160 kmph, gusting up to 200 kmphin the sea areas within 300km from the center of the above system. The fishermen are advised not to venture into sea areas to the North, East, Northeast, Southeast and Northwest of Sri Lanka, until further notice. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over southwest Bay of Bengal to the Northeast of Sri Lanka, was located near latitude 12.6N, Longitude 85.7E at 11.30 a.m. of 30th April 2019, about 660 km northeast of Trincomalee. It is likely to intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and move north-northeastwards. Cloudy skies, Strong winds and showery conditions are expected to continue over the island and surrounding sea areas. Strong winds up to 60 kmph can be expected over the island, particularly in Central hilly areas, Northern, North central, Uva and Southern provinces and in Puttalam, Trincomalee and Ampara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over most parts of the island. Very heavy falls above 150 mm can be expected at some places in the Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and North-western provinces and in Mannar district and also heavy falls about 100 mm also likely at some places elsewhere. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    1-May-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   34           24           90           60           Several spells of showers

    Batticaloa            34           24           95           65           Several spells of light showers

    Colombo              31           25           90           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Galle      29           25           95           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Jaffna    34           28           80           65           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Kandy   29           23           95           65           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     22           14           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Ratnapura           32           23           95           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Trincomalee       36           26           85           60           Several spells of showers

    Mannar                34           29           85           65           Showers or thundershowers at times

