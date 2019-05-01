Police curfew re-imposed in Sammanthurai, Kalmunai & Chavalakade

Police curfew will be re-imposed in Sammanthurai, Kalmunai and Chavalakade areas from 9.00 p.m. today (01) until 5.00 a.m. tomorrow (02), says Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara.Security concerns remained high after extremist militants opened fire and set off explosives at Sainthamaruthu in Kalmunai as the security forces closed in to raid their safe house on Friday (April 26th).

Police curfew was imposed in Sammanthurai, Kalmunai and Chavalakade areas with immediate effect until further notice. The curfew was lifted at 10.00 a.m. on the 28th (April) and was re-imposed at 5.00 p.m on the same day. It was lifted at 8.00 a.m. the next day (29).The police curfew which was re-imposed at 8.00 pm last (01) lasted until 6.00 am this morning (01).

.During the search, a stock of explosives and other raw materials used to manufacture bombs. Security personnel seized clothing and flags linked to Islamic State terror group, 150 gelignite sticks, 100,000 iron balls, drones, and at least one suicide vest.