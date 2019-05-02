May 02, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Development - Provincial

    Showers expected in several places

    May 02, 2019
    Showers expected in several places

    The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over West-central Bay of Bengal to the Northeast of Sri Lanka, was located near latitude 15.2N, Longitude 84.1E at 11.30 p.m. of 01st May 2019, about 750 km northeast of Jaffna. It is likely to move north-northeastwards while moving away from the island towards the Odisha coast of India.Cloudy skies, Strong winds and showery conditions are expected to continue over the island and surrounding sea areas. Strong winds up to 60 kmph can be expected over the island, particularly in Central hilly areas, Northern, North central, Uva and Southern provinces and in Puttalam, Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western, Uva and North-western provinces and in Mannar district. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in the above areas.  Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over West-central Bay of Bengal to the Northeast of Sri Lanka, was located near latitude 15.2N, Longitude 84.1E at 11.30 p.m. of 01st May 2019, about 750 km northeast of Jaffna. It is likely to move north-northeastwards while moving away from the island towards the Odisha coast of India. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in sea areas around the island and heavy showers are likely at some places. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 35-45 kmph and it can increase up to 60 kmph at times over the sea areas around the island Wind speed will be 70-80 kmph over the deep sea areas from Mannar to Hambantota via Kankasanturai and Batticaloa. Seas can be very rough to high at times in the sea area from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai as the wind speed can increase up to 100 kmph at times. Wind speed can increase up to 150-160 kmph, gusting up to 200 kmphin the sea areas within 300km from the center of the above system. The fishermen are advised not to venture into sea areas to the North, East, Northeast, Southeast and Northwest of Sri Lanka, until further notice. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over West-central and Southwest Bay of Bengal to the Northeast of Sri Lanka, was located near latitude 14.1N, Longitude 83.9E at 08.30 a.m. of 01st May 2019, about 680 km northeast of Trincomalee. It is likely to move north-northeastwards while moving away from the island towards the Odisha coast of India. Cloudy skies, Strong winds and showery conditions are expected to continue over the island and surrounding sea areas. Strong winds up to 60 kmph can be expected over the island, particularly in Central hilly areas, Northern, North central, Uva and Southern provinces and in Puttalam, Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western, Uva and North-western provinces. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in the above provinces.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere and fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are also likely in some of these places. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    2-May-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           26           85           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            34           26           90           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              31           26           90           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Galle      31           26           90           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Jaffna    33           29           85           70           Several spells of showers

    Kandy   28           21           95           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     20           14           95           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Ratnapura           30           24           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Trincomalee       33           27           80           60           Several spells of showers

    Mannar                32           29           80           65           Several spells of showers

    « Police curfew re-imposed in Sammanthurai, Kalmunai & Chavalakade
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2