« Showers expected in several places

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over West-central Bay of Bengal to the Northeast of Sri Lanka, was located near latitude 18.6N, Longitude 85.2E at 02.30 a.m. of 03rd May 2019, about 1140 km northeast of Jaffna. It is likely to move north-northeastwards while moving away from the island, hence the affect from this system to the island will gradually reduce. Strong winds up to 50 kmph can be expected over the island, particularly in Northern, North central, North-western, Uva and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western, Uva and North-western provinces. Heavy falls about 100-150 mm can be expected at some places in the above areas. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Eastern and North central provinces and in Mannar district. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over West-central Bay of Bengal to the Northeast of Sri Lanka, was located near latitude 18.6N, Longitude 85.2E at 02.30 a.m. of 03rd May 2019, about 1140 km northeast of Jaffna. It is likely to move north-northeastwards while moving away from the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo and Galle and heavy showers are likely at some places. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 35-45 kmph and it can increase up to 60 kmph at times over the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 50-60 kmph and wind speed can increase up to 70 kmph at times in the deep sea areas from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and in the sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards. Wind speed can increase up to 150-160 kmph, gusting up to 200 kmphin the sea areas within 300km from the center of the above system. There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo and Galle, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.5-3.5 m height (This is not for land area) from 03rd to 04th May 2019.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 3-May-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 26 90 65 Several spells of showers

Batticaloa 34 26 90 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 32 26 95 65 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 30 26 90 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 32 28 90 70 A few showers

Kandy 30 21 95 65 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 20 14 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 32 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 34 27 85 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Mannar 32 28 85 70 Several spells of showers