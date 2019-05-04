Thundershowers expected in several provinces

Several spells of showers will occur at Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and North-western provinces. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00 p.m. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambanthota, particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 35-45 kmph. Wind speed will be 50-60 kmph at times in the deep and shallow sea areas from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and in the sea area extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over West-central Bay of Bengal to the Northeast of Sri Lanka, was located near latitude 20.2N, Longitude 85.9E at 11.30 a.m. of 03rd May 2019, about 1330 km northeast of Jaffna (over Indian land). It is likely to move north-northeastwards while moving away from the island, hence the affect from this system to the island will gradually reduce. Strong winds up to 50 kmph can be expected over the island, particularly in Northern, North central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Ampara, Monaragala and Trincomalee districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western provinces. Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in the above areas. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in North-western, Eastern, Uva and North-central provinces and in Mannar district. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 4-May-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 27 90 65 Several spells of showers

Batticaloa 34 27 90 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 31 28 95 65 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 31 25 90 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 34 29 90 70 A few showers

Kandy 23 21 95 65 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 21 16 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 32 25 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 35 28 85 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Mannar 33 29 85 70 Several spells of showers