May 04, 2019

    Thundershowers expected in several provinces

    May 04, 2019
    Thundershowers expected in several provinces

    Several spells of showers will occur at Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and North-western provinces. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00 p.m. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambanthota, particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 35-45 kmph. Wind speed will be 50-60 kmph at times in the deep and shallow sea areas from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and in the sea area extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over West-central Bay of Bengal to the Northeast of Sri Lanka, was located near latitude 20.2N, Longitude 85.9E at 11.30 a.m. of 03rd May 2019, about 1330 km northeast of Jaffna (over Indian land). It is likely to move north-northeastwards while moving away from the island, hence the affect from this system to the island will gradually reduce. Strong winds up to 50 kmph can be expected over the island, particularly in Northern, North central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Ampara, Monaragala and Trincomalee districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western provinces. Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in the above areas. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in North-western, Eastern, Uva and North-central provinces and in Mannar district. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    4-May-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   33           27           90           65           Several spells of showers

    Batticaloa            34           27           90           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              31           28           95           65           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Galle      31           25           90           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Jaffna    34           29           90           70           A few showers

    Kandy   23           21           95           65           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     21           16           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Ratnapura           32           25           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Trincomalee       35           28           85           50           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                33           29           85           70           Several spells of showers

